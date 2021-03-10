Tiffany’s Treasures: Touring exhibit at The Henry Ford spotlights luminous works

Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

Daffodils, peonies and wisteria may not have appeared in Detroit-area gardens yet, but all are in full bloom in “Louis Comfort Tiffany: Treasures from the Driehaus Collection,” which opened last week at the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation in Dearborn.

More than 60 glowing – if not growing -- works drawn from the collection of investment banker Richard H. Driehaus, a private collector in Chicago, form the luminous exhibit. Now one of America’s most renowned and ubiquitous artists, with works in glass, ceramic, metalwork, jewelry and painting, Tiffany’s prolific and influential career spanned decades. “No other American artist has matched his versatility,” asserts one of many informative placards spaced throughout the exhibition.

Born in New York City, Louis Comfort Tiffany (1848 to 1933) began his career as a painter. He later dabbled in interior design and began experimenting with new forms and techniques at a glassworks in Brooklyn, eventually producing the iridescent blown art glass he is best known for today. Avidly collected and displayed during his lifetime, his work faded after his death and the rise of art deco, said Charles Sable, The Henry Ford’s curator of decorative arts.

“By the time he died, it was rummage sale and tag sale stuff,” he said during a recent tour of the exhibition, which runs through April 25. Sable said many attribute Tiffany’s public revival in popularity, in part, to Barbra Streisand. She started collecting works in the 1970s, although forward-thinking museums, including The Henry Ford, began acquiring pieces in the 1950s and 1960s, said Sable.

One of those pieces – and the only example in the exhibition from the museum’s approximately 50-piece collection – is an early standing kerosene lamp (other works can be seen in the Davidson-Gerson Gallery of Glass in Greenfield Village, Sable adds). Purchased in 1966 from a Hamtramck antiques dealer, the damaged piece needed conservation to re-create its missing outer base and remained in storage until around 2009. “It’s early, and so historically important,” Sable says. “This is one of Tiffany’s first floor lamps.”

Exhibition highlights include both expected and unexpected examples of Tiffany’s work, Sable says. Along with the iconic and often-reproduced Wisteria, Dragonfly and Spider web lamps are more unusual pieces, such as the 1900 blown glass and patinated bronze Fish and Waves table lamp. Inspired by Asian prints, “it’s about as Art Nouveau as you can get,” Sable says, adding “this one really knocks my socks off.”

Illuminated lamps – all plugged in and in their full glory – glow softly throughout the dark-walled gallery and are the centerpiece of the exhibition, as are the breathtakingly detailed stained-glass windows, including the River of Life and Garden landscape window. Included, too, are examples of less-often-seen objects, including a fire screen, a humidor, chair and jewel-like boxes.

Other don’t-miss pieces, Sable says, include the iridescent Jack-in-the-Pulpit vase, which dates from 1907 to 1910 and “just blows my mind,” and the Narcissus Paperweight vase, named because the technique used resembles those used for paperweight production. “I wouldn’t mind having one of those myself,” he says.

Informative placards throughout explain Tiffany’s use of nature as inspiration, the difference between Louis Comfort Tiffany and his father, Charles Lewis Tiffany, founder of New York’s well-known Tiffany & Co., chronicle the company’s timeline and changes, and detail the different types of glass forms Tiffany used, from Drapery (“It looks like fabric,” Sable explains) to Ripple, Confetti, Cathedral, Stipple and Favrile, drawn from the Latin word for handmade. After seeing the exhibition, you may never look at glass the same way.

The Henry Ford’s gem-like exhibition is just a small sampling of the Driehaus Collection, which includes more than 1,500 pieces and is considered one of the country’s most important private Tiffany holdings. The businessman and philanthropist acquired his first Tiffany Studios stained glass window in 1978 and founded the Richard H. Driehaus Museum in 2003. Located just off Michigan Avenue, the museum is well worth a visit for its extensive collections, as well as for its historic site in the opulent late 19th-century Samuel L. Nickerson Mansion.

Tiffany’s work, to paraphrase fellow designer and innovator William Morris, was both beautiful and useful. Sable says Tiffany’s awe-inspiring technical innovations tie into The Henry Ford’s larger mission and are as important as the work’s more obvious aesthetics. “We were interested in the creativity and ingenuity of Tiffany and that’s why the exhibition is here,” he explained. “He is taking technology, i.e electric lighting, and running with it. His technical innovations are incredible, and that’s part of the reason he’s so popular."

Whatever the reason, the exhibit feels like a breath of fresh spring air after a long cold winter. Sable agrees. “It really is a lovely exhibit.”

'Louis Comfort Tiffany: Treasures from the Driehaus Collection'

The Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation

Now through April 25, 2021

Tickets are $25 general admission, $22.50 for seniors; free with a $55 annual membership

visit www.thehenryford.org