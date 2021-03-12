Free virtual St. Patrick's Day concert with Detroit Irish bands is wee bit of fun

Paul Brady's grandparents founded Detroit's beloved Old Shillelagh in Greektown so St. Patrick's Day isn't just a big deal in his life. It's huge.

"I grew up in that pub," said Brady, a local musician. "My grandparents founded it. I lived above it at one point."

But when the coronavirus pandemic canceled not just last year's St. Patrick's Day parade in Detroit but this one's -- "it's like telling a kid Christmas is canceled," he says -- Brady knew he had to do something.

So he rounded up a bunch of local Irish rock bands, including his own, Stone Clover, to perform in a free virtual concert, the "St. Practice's Day ExtravaBANDza," that will stream Saturday on his band's YouTube channel.

For those who miss it, the three-hour concert will be aired again Sunday at the Gaelic League and PJ's Lager House in Corktown and at several local Irish pubs on St. Patrick's Day.

"We put it all together and we want to offer it for free," said Brady, who said viewers will have the option to tip the bands virtually when it streams if they choose. "The main thing is we want to get the music out. I couldn’t not do it."

Besides Stone Clover, which Brady describes as a "Paddy-slag" band, playing a mix of Irish music and rock, the concert features Wakefire, Bill Grogan's Goat and the Corktown Popes. There will also be a few acoustic sets between acts.

Brady said that by November when it looked like things would not be back to "normal" in time for this year's St. Patrick's Day, he started think about what we could do. The concert was filmed at several venues across Metro Detroit with the help of several firms, including M-1 Studios.

If the bands recoup enough in tips to cover their production costs, Brady said the plan is to donate the rest to a charitable group that supports musicians, many of whom have struggled during the pandemic.

mfeighan@detroitnews.com

St. Practice Day's 'ExtravaBANDza'