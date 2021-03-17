Mason is back in the morning with 'Mason & Starr Morning Show' on KISS-FM

The Detroit News

Detroit radio veteran John Mason will move to the early mornings on 105.9 KISS-FM along with longtime on-air personality Angie Starr.

“Mason & Starr Morning Show” will air 6-10 a.m. weekdays starting Monday.

Mason, who is moving from his mid-day time slot on KISS-FM, said the new show will be about the city and “the lives of our incredible listeners.”

“We will have fun, play lots of smooth R&B and old school music, and have really cool giveaways,” he said in a media alert about the new show. “Tune in weekday morning to hear the REAL Detroit!”

Mason has a long history of hosting morning shows on 105.9 KISS-FM and other stations in the Detroit market. He's also known for his work introducing the Detroit Pistons at home NBA games, and coining the popular chant "Deeeeee-troit basketball."

“Now more than ever, familiar, genuine voices are local radio’s strongest asset,” said Beasley Media Group vice president of content and Detroit director of Detroit programming Scott Jameson. Beasley owns 62 stations across the country including KISS-FM. “Mason’s brand equity, along with Angie’s infections energy and authenticity will jump start the day for 105.9 KISS-FM.”