Artist Spotlight: Jackamo

A weekly showcase featuring local musicians

Name: Jackamo, which are sisters Alison and Tessa Wiercioch

Sound: Indie folk. The duo lists influences like First Aid Kit and the Milk Carton Kids, and makes mention of their first concert in the band's official bio, a Wilco show which they watched from their parents' shoulders.

History: Though under the name Jackamo only since 2019, the sisters' musical roots go back much farther. They've been performing together and with other musicians for years, including in school choir and theater.

The Latest: Jackamo plans to release singles throughout 2021. Last month they released the haunting and ethereal-sounding single "Foundations," followed by a music video for the song in early March. Keep up with Jackamo on their Instagram @jackamomusic or at facebook.com/Jackamomusic.

Melody Baetens