Review: Big heroes face small problems in 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'

He helped save the world, now he can't get a loan from his bank.

Such are the problems the Falcon (Anthony Mackie) faces in "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," which picks up the action of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the events of "Avengers: Endgame." The loan officer at his local bank recognizes him and even wants to grab a selfie with him, but being an Avenger doesn't exactly provide stable proof of income, so that cash for the family business is going to have to wait.

As for the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), he's suffering from terrible nightmares and is trying to re-assimilate into the world in his own way, which includes giving the dating scene a whirl. Superheroes, basic problems.

"The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" opens with a bang-up action sequence worthy of the big screen, but the small screen play is a nod to the changing viewing habits of consumers and the prioritization of streaming subscriptions over box office receipts, something that's only been intensified by the pandemic. So while a Falcon movie might never have time to focus on his financial struggles and a Winter Soldier movie might not find a way to highlight his dating life, in a series there's more room to breathe (and get smaller), so here we are.

The balance of action and story is nimble, and in the series' first episode — only one of six episodes was provided for review — seeds are planted for conflict, team building and drama of the personal and global variety. Taking on Thanos was one thing, securing a loan is a completely different type of battle. Let's see how it plays out, but so far, so good.

'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'

GRADE: B

On Disney+