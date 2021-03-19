Modern art take on Al Kaline featured in new Topps set

Al Kaline fans have a new piece of art to add to their collections.

Mr. Tiger is the latest player to be included in Topps' Project70 series, a set of baseball cards featuring modern artist takes on classic players and cards.

The pop art Kaline, released Friday, features a split image of No. 6 against a colorful tiled background and a series of broken bats. A classic Detroit Tigers logo appears at the bottom of the card.

The artist behind the rendering is Jordan Nickel, a Chicago artist who goes professionally by Pose.

"Got a ton of (love) for Detroit so I had to do a card for 'Mr. Tiger,'" Nickel wrote in an Instagram post. "The 1st player to have his number retired & be elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame the year I was born!"

Kaline's number was retired and he was elected to Baseball's Hall of Fame in 1980.

Kaline's is the 68th card and the first Tigers player to be included in the Topps Project70 set, which launched last month. Three cards are released daily and are available for purchase on Topps' website for 70 hours after they're released, and print runs are determined by the number of orders placed. The Kaline card is available until 10 a.m. Sunday; cards are $19.99 each.

Artists participating in the Project 70 set include Ben Baller, Blake Jamieson, Sean Wotherspoon, Fucci, Don C, Tyson Beck and rappers Snoop Dogg and Action Bronson. Players featured so far include modern players such as Ferndando Tatis Jr., Mike Trout and Ronald Acuna Jr., as well as stars of yesteryear including Roberto Clemente, Deion Sanders, Rollie Fingers, Babe Ruth and Rickey Henderson.

The Project 70 set follows last year's Topps Project 2020, in which 20 modern artists put their spin on 20 classic cards from the Topps archive. A Ken Griffey Jr. card by artist Keith Shore sold nearly 100,000 cards in May 2020, a high point for the series.

Kaline died in April 2020 at the age of 85.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama