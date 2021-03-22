Model girlfriend of Lions' Goff 'ready' for next chapter

As quarterback Jared Goff settles into his new role with the Lions, his girlfriend of at least a year, model Christen Harper, appears also likely to be headed for the Motor City.

In a post to her Instagram story last week, Harper thanked Los Angeles for bringing the couple together and wrote that she'll never forget "all the fun times."

"From my first NFL game to heading to the Super Bowl, I have had the best time cheering on this man," wrote Harper, 27.

Harper, a Southern California native who has more than 250,000 followers on Instagram, signed the post "ready the next chapter."

Harper and Goff, who was traded to the Lions in a blockbuster deal completed last week, have been dating since at least October of 2019, according to her Instagram account.

Harper, who is signed with Wilhelmina, has modeled for various brands, including Marciano and Ark Swimwear, an Australian brand.

In an audition tape for the Sports Illustrated 2021 swimsuit issue that she filmed last fall and posted to Instagram, Harper talked about feeling self-conscious when she was younger and "picking myself apart." She said it wasn't until she saw the magazine's swimsuit issue at 13 that she realized she could just be herself.

"I was told countless times by agencies that I would be successful if I could just lose a few inches off my waist and that I wouldn't be taken seriously outside of LA because of the size of my chest," she wrote on Instagram. "...It took a long time to fully love my body for all that it is, but I am standing here today happier and more confident than ever."

Harper is no stranger to professional sports. Her brother, Shane, is a professional hockey player who briefly played briefly for the Florida Panthers. He now plays for the Swedish Hockey League.

