Kenny Chesney postpones summer tour yet again, hopes for 2022 return

Kenny Chesney will see his fans again in 2022.

The country music megastar released a statement Monday announcing his summer tour will not be happening this year, but he hopes to regroup and try again next year.

"I hate what I'm about to tell you," Chesney wrote in a statement released on his social media channels. "With all the progress being made around the pandemic, there is still too much unknown."

He noted crowd capacity concerns and social distancing measures and how they would affect the show he's used to delivering to his fans.

"If I can't give you more than you expect," Chesney wrote, "it feels like I'm letting you down."

So 2022 it is, "where I feel better about us all being together safely," he wrote. "I'd rather keep everyone safe + know we can rock for years to come."

Monday's announcement marked the second postponement of Chesney's Chillaxification Tour. The tour was originally scheduled to visit Detroit's Ford Field on Aug. 15, 2020, and was originally postponed in May of last year as the coronavirus halted the live music industry.

“With so many tours needing to move, and wanting to make sure we are in the best possible circumstances for No Shoes Nation, I think — and I hate this — it’s best to move everything into 2021,” Chesney said in a statement at the time.

The concert industry is still looking at safe ways to return, and conservative estimates are targeting a late summer or early fall comeback for concerts.

Chesney has played Ford Field 10 times, the last show coming in August of 2018.

The Chillaxification Tour was set to feature openers Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama