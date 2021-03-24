Artist Spotlight: Polo Frost

A weekly showcase featuring local musicians

Name: Polo Frost, also known as Deonte Grantham

Sound: Hip-hop, rap, pop

History: Polo Frost has had viral success twice already. His single from five years ago, "Best Ever," featuring Ann Arbor musicians Ayo and Teo has 12 million views on YouTube. More recently it got another boost and became a popular "challenge" on TikTok, where influencers with hundreds of thousands of followers dance to a clip of the song. Frost said he had no idea he went viral again until his 8-year-old daughter told him Lizzo was dancing to his song on TikTok.

Up next: The Inkster native will release his latest album, "Vaccine," on Friday on all major streaming services. Last month he released the single "Dawg Dat" with nationally known Detroit rapper Sada Baby. Keep up with Polo Frost on his social media and streaming platforms via linktr.ee/PoloFrost.

Melody Baetens