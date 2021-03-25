NYC planning for Broadway shows to reopen in September

Henry Goldman

Bloomberg

New York City is taking steps so that Broadway can reopen in September, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

The city is developing plans to manage crowds before and after shows. Over the next month, it will set up a vaccination site dedicated for theater workers, and is planning pop-up testing sites near the venues, de Blasio said Thursday during a press briefing.

“The show must go on,” de Blasio said.

Broadway has been dark throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Surrounding restaurants and hotels lost billions as streets became almost deserted. The theaters are a major tourist draw for New York City and key to its revival, generating 100,000 jobs and an economic impact of $15 billion a year, according to the mayor.

“This is going to be a year to turn things around, and our artists, our cultural community are going to lead the way,” he said. “We’ll do everything in our power to bring Broadway back big and strong.”