Two Michigan singers competing on Season 20 of 'The Voice'

Two Michigan singers are vying for stardom on this season of "The Voice."

After the blind auditions for Season 20, 15-year-old Rachel Mac of Romeo was tapped earlier this month to be a part of coach Nick Jonas's team while 34-year-old Zania Alaké of Detroit was selected to be on singer John Legend's team.

"Thank you so much for putting your faith into me," wrote Mac on Instagram to Jonas. "I can't wait to prove you right."

Alaké, who performed the Anita Baker classic, "Sweet Love," called last week "nothing but a dream," on Instagram. According her bio on "The Voice" website, Alaké grew up around stage and music productions; she co-produced and starred in an Anita Baker tribute show.

"Detroit has such a rich musical tradition and it's given the world so much great music we're always so lucky when we get Detroiters here on 'The Voice,'" said Legend after Alaké's performance. "...For you to pull that off so effortlessly was magical."

For Mac, raised by a single dad who got the confidence to sing and perform in talent shows from two older sister, she couldn't contain her excitement about seeing country star Blake Shelton, another coach. Mac said she had to write a report about something she loved in fifth grade and did an entire presentation on Shelton.

"I love Blake Shelton so much," said Mac. "I'm sorry, Nick. Hi Blake!...What's not to love about Blake Shelton."

Legend told Mac she has a lovely voice but suggested she tone down the vibrato.

"If you do that, you're going to be in great shape," said Legend. "You really do have a lovely voice.

Jonas said he could tell Mac had a background in theater and welcomed her to "Team Nick."

"I think we can work together to address some of thing the other coaches have mentioned -- about the vibrato so it's not distracting and using it as a tool, and approaching it from a storytelling perspective."

With the blind auditions now over, the Battle Rounds begin; two singers from the same team will sing the same song together. "The Voice" returns at 8 p.m. Monday on WDIV.

mfeighan@detroitnews.com