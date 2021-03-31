Artist Spotlight: T0NY VNCNT

A weekly showcase featuring local musicians

Name: T0ny Vncnt

Sound: Hip-hop, rap

The latest: Tony Vincent, stylized as T0ny Vncnt, recently released the album "Golden City" on Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp. He worked on it with producer Bangley Beats and Det Woah, Marvwon and JP from the HP also made contributions to the album. The most recent single is "Once" featuring Detroit rapper Joe Average.

Podcasting rapper: In addition to putting out music also has a YouTube channel where he publishes his podcast "Party and Politics."

Learn more and listen to his music at t0nyvncnt.bandcamp.com.

Melody Baetens