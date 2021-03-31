James Taylor and Jackson Browne reschedule June DTE date to Aug. 1

James Taylor and Jackson Browne have rescheduled their June 12 show at DTE Energy Music Theatre for Aug. 1, venue and tour officials announced Wednesday.

The tour was originally scheduled for June 2020 and later pushed back to June 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down the live music industry.

"We didn’t want to have to cancel this tour that we’ve been waiting so long to perform together, so we’ve been working to get these dates rescheduled to a time period when the U.S. is reopened and safe to gather for a concert," Taylor and Browne said in a joint statement. "Of course we will be keeping a close eye and abide with all health and safety protocols throughout each venue and state. We can’t wait to get back on stage and see you out there soon.”

Those safety and health protocols will be worked out in the coming months as the particulars of live music and venue operations become more clear.

Tickets for the previous dates will be honored at the Aug. 1 date. Ticket holders who cannot attend the Aug. 1 show are encouraged to email ticketoperations@olyent.com to work out refunds.

The DTE date of the Taylor/Browne outing is part of a 27-date tour that kicks off July 29 in Chicago and wraps Nov. 1 in San Diego.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama