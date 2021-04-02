A new music show with Don Was and Ann Delisi is headed to WDET Friday nights

Music industry veteran, Blue Note Records President and Detroit native Don Was is launching a new show on WDET-FM (101.9) later this month.

"The Don Was Motor City Playlist" will debut April 16 with co-host and producer, WDET's Ann Delisi. The two-hour Friday night program will have the six-time Grammy Award winner unearthing music from his archives and pairing songs with stories from his years of experience working in the music world.

“The format will be an old school stream of consciousness; diverse with songs that I love and want to share with listeners. It’s been really fun to make the playlists. I get to do this show from my birthplace of Detroit with the great Ann Delisi," Was said in a release about the new show, which will air Fridays 10 p.m.-midnight on WDET, Detroit's flagship NPR station.

"You will hear stories about the Stones. Stories about Dylan. Stories about Bonnie Raitt and Iggy Pop. Stories about Detroit," he said.

“Don’s energy and talent in the music industry is in a league of its own. Ann, whose ear is to the ground in music of every genre, both share the ability to deeply engage listeners as they narrate stories and anecdotes about music-making," said WDET's general manager Mary Zatina. "The third leg of the formula is WDET — a one-of-a-kind radio station known for innovation and eclectic offerings that inform and delight audiences in metro Detroit and around the globe.”

Listen to the show 10 p.m-midnight Fridays starting April 16 at 101.9, at wdet.org or on the station's mobile app. Visit wdet.org for more information.