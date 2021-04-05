Immersive Van Gogh exhibit coming to Detroit

Your chance to literally step inside a Vincent Van Gogh painting is coming to Detroit.

Immersive Van Gogh, already currently on display in cities across the country including Chicago and Toronto, is set to debut in Detroit. It will feature 500,000 cubic square feet of floor-to-ceiling digital projections that will bring the iconic painter's works to life.

No dates have been announced for the exhibit or a venue, but interested visitors can sign up for a mailing list for tickets here.

Produced by Lighthouse Immersive, Starvox Exhibits and Show One Productions, the exhibit is designed and conceived by Massimiliano Siccardi, with soundtrack by Luca Longobardi, who both pioneered immersive digital art experiences in France.

Chicago's Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit at Lighthouse ArtSpace is already sold out for April, May and June. It runs through early September.

The Detroit Institute of Arts, meanwhile, will debut its own Van Gogh exhibit, "Van Gogh in America," in October of 2022. It'll coincide with the 100th anniversary of the DIA's purchase of van Gogh’s "Self-Portrait" (1887). It was the first Van Gogh painting to be purchased by an American museum.

