Artist Spotlight: Kate Hinote Trio

A weekly showcase featuring local musicians

Name: Kate Hinote Trio

Lineup: Kate Hinote, vocals; David Johnson, acoustic guitar; Matthew Parmenter, violin.

Sound: Singer/songwriter, acoustic, roots and a dash of "prog-folk."

History: Hinote has been the frontwoman in a few well-known outfits in the local music scene, including Blueflowers and Ether Aura. Johnson is also in Blueflowers. Parmenter is from prog-rock band Discipline.

The latest: The Kate Hinote Trio recently released "Near," a collection of emotive songs written by Hinote and a handful of friends and collaborators. The album was engineered, mixed and mastered by Tony Hamera, Hinote's longtime bandmate and husband, at Ferndale's Tempermill Studios.

"Near" features credits from other local groups or songs that were gifted to the trio to perform for this project. This includes covers of Outrageous Cherry's "New Creature" written by Matthew Smith and "Murder Doesn't Hide the Truth," a Duende song from their 2013 album (Hinote co-wrote and sang lead on the original version, too). Other songwriting credits come from Parmenter, plus Anthony Retka, Emily Rose, Jayne Allen Thomas, Don Duprie and Allison Lewis.

For more information or to hear the songs on "Near," visit katehinotetrio.bandcamp.com.

Melody Baetens