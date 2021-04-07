Detroit Music Awards virtual show packed with special guests

The Detroit News

For the second year, the longstanding Detroit Music Awards will be a virtual affair instead of a live event filled with networking, accolades and performances.

The Facebook Live event, set for Sunday evening, will include an announcement of the winners in categories such as Outstanding Live Performance, Outstanding Tribute Band and Outstanding Music Video. There are also a slew of awards for specific genres like gospel, rap, blues, jazz, rock and more.

The virtual version of the 30th Detroit Music Awards — which is typically a live event at the Fillmore Detroit — will have memorial tributes to two Detroit music legends who have died since last year's gathering: the Supremes' Mary Wilson and saxophonist Alto Reed.

The online broadcast will include performances by Detroit-based musicians Electric Six, Feeder Loft featuring Cousin Mouth, Keynote Sisters, Danny Kroha, Matt Smith of Outrageous Cherry, Rob Stone and nominee David McMurry & Black Light Collective.

Viewers can expect to see the video premiere of "The Devil In Me" from Detroit-bred rock and roll queen Suzi Quatro. Kiss's Paul Stanley and his group Soul Station will also give a shout to the Motor City in a video performance.

30th annual Detroit Music Awards

8 p.m. Sun.

Facebook Live at

facebook.com//DetroitMusicAwards

More info: detroitmusicawards.net