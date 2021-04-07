Tickets on sale now for 'Beyond Van Gogh' immersive exhibit starting in June at TCF Center

Your chance to literally step inside a Vincent Van Gogh painting is coming to Detroit's TCF Center in June and tickets are on sale now.

"Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience" kicks off June 25 and will display 300 Van Gogh masterpieces in ways visitors have never seen before. The Dutch painter's iconic works such as "The Starry Night," "Sunflowers," and "Café Terrace at Night" will come to life with projected technology, allowing visitors to experience Van Gogh's work in a whole new way.

"Beyond Van Gogh" was created by French-Canadian Creative Director Mathieu St. Arnaud and his team at Montreal’s world-renowned Normal Studio. The exhibit will stay in Detroit for a limited period -- though no end date has been announced -- before moving across North America.

Immersive Van Gogh exhibits -- which bring to life the artist's bold brushstrokes and vibrant use of color -- are drawing big crowds across the globe.

Chicago's Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit at Lighthouse ArtSpace, which debuted in mid-February, is already sold out for April, May and June. And tickets have sold out quickly for other immersive exhibitions in Toronto and San Francisco.

The Detroit Institute of Arts, meanwhile, will debut its own Van Gogh exhibit, "Van Gogh in America," in October of 2022. It'll coincide with the 100th anniversary of the DIA's purchase of van Gogh’s "Self-Portrait" (1887). It was the first Van Gogh painting to be purchased by an American museum.

For the Detroit's Van Gogh, the exhibit will include not just three-dimensional projections of the painter's artwork but his words and dreams to "drive the experience as a narrative.

"Guests move along projection-swathed walls wrapped in light and color that swirls, dances, and refocuses into flowers, cafes, and landscapes," according to a press release.

Tickets are available for one-hour time slots to reduce congestion. It's $42.99 for visitors 16 and older; $28.99 for kids 5-15; and $38.99 for seniors 65 and older, students and military veterans. A special 10% discount is available for tickets purchased by Sunday.

mfeighan@detroitnews.com

‘Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience’