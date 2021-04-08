Kane Brown lines up November date at Little Caesars Arena

Country star Kane Brown is scheduled to play Little Caesars Arena on Nov. 20, per a Thursday announcement from the singer's team.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. April 16 via Ticketmaster.com and at 313Presents.com. Pre-sale registration is now available through Brown's website, kanebrownlive.com.

Indoor arena concerts remain a question mark, especially in Michigan, with COVID-19 cases still surging even as vaccines roll out to the general public. No word has been given on the concerts that currently dot the LCA schedule, including Justin Bieber (June 28), Harry Styles (Sept. 20) and Tame Impala (Oct. 5).

Brown's tour launches Oct. 1 in Sacramento and is scheduled to visit all 29 NBA arenas.

