Rage Against the Machine push tour, including two LCA shows, to 2022

Rage Against the Machine will see you in 2022.

The hard rockers have pushed their tour to next year, according to a tour announcement posted Thursday by the band. Rage is scheduled to play Little Caesars Arena May 22 and 23, 2022, dates rescheduled from July 13 and July 15, 2020 (and later from July 26 and 27 of this year) that were shelved due to COVID-19.

"We will see you next year," the group wrote in a post announcing the new tour dates.

Original tickets will be honored at the new dates, and refunds are available at the point of purchase for 30 days if ticket holders are not able to make the new dates, according to a post from the group.

Demand had already been pent up for the group's first Metro Detroit concert since a Nov. 1999 engagement at the Palace of Auburn Hills. That came in support of the group's third and final studio album, "The Battle of Los Angeles."

The band split up in 2000 and reunited in 2007, and remained semi-active through 2010.

Run the Jewels is scheduled to open both shows.

The 2022 "Public Service Announcement" tour is scheduled to kick off March 31 in El Paso, Texas, and wrap Aug. 14 after a five-night stand at New York's Madison Square Garden.

The group was slated to play the Coachella festival in 2020, and the current tour's routing leaves an open hole for the festival, should it go forward as planned in April 2022.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama