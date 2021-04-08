Review: HBO's 'The Nevers' may be touched by greatness

Tom Long

Special to The Detroit News

“The Nevers” is a blast, but…

The first part of that sentence is far more important than the second. But…

A fantasy fest set in Victorian England, “The Nevers” can most easily be described as X-Men in hoop skirts. A mysterious vessel floated over London one day and suddenly some people, overwhelmingly female, possessed special powers.

One might be able to freeze things, another can throw balls of fire, another might channel electricity. Typical superhero stuff, although there is a sweet young girl the size of a house, so that’s cute.

Many of these “touched” women have been gathered into a safe haven orphanage effectively run by a hard-hitting psychic, Amalia True (Laura Donnelly), and her bestie, genius inventor Penance Adair (Ann Skelly). Together they are trying to gather and protect other touched, hunt down a mad touched murderess, uncover a deep, dark conspiracy and hold off a British establishment horrified by all these uppity women.

There’s also a raunchy underground club where touched women put their talents to more sensual use. And a mad scientist (the always wonderful Denis O’Hare) doing something to the touched. Then there’s the questionable philanthropist (Olivia Williams) funding the orphanage.

It’s a lot, and more gets added to each episode in the manner of “Game of Thrones.” Holding it all together is creator Joss Whedon (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “The Avengers”), whose sense of humor, adept juggling of storylines and skill at action scenes — there’s an above/below water sequence that’s just boggling — is well in evidence, along with his long history of strong women characters.

But… Whedon left the show in the midst of the pandemic. And only six of the first 10 episodes are being rolled out now, with the other four coming… some day. “The Nevers” looks like the blockbuster fantasy “Game of Thrones” follow-up HBO and audiences have been pining for. The question is will it get to reach its potential?

To be continued. Hopefully.

Tom Long is a longtime contributor to The Detroit News.

'The Nevers'

GRADE: B+

9 p.m. Sunday

HBO