Two Detroit-area singers move to next round on 'The Voice'

Romeo teen Rachel Mac and Detroit singer Zania Alaké will keep battling on this season of "The Voice."

Both edged out their competitors in the Battle rounds of the popular NBC show. Mac, now 16, beat fellow Michigan singer Bradley Sinclair on Monday after a performance of the Elton John classic, "Your Song."

And Alaké topped fellow singer Durrell Anthony last week after the two sang the Bee Gee's "Emotion."

"I am SO grateful beyond belief," wrote Mac on Instagram after Monday's show. "But the best part about this whole thing, is that to me, this wasn't a battle, it was duet. I had the privilege of working with one of the best musicians I have met."

Calling Mac and Sinclair's duet the season's best battle performance yet, the judges were equally divided on who should win before singer Nick Jonas chose Mac.

All four judges gave the duo a standing ovation.

"You two were beautiful just now," said judge John Legend. "When we have these moments, it reminds us of why we love music. This is what music is supposed to feel like."

Season 18 of "The Voice" is filled with Michigan singers. Besides Mac, Alaké and Sinclair, who is from Rockford outside of Grand Rapids, Rio Doyle, 16, of Adrian, Michigan, will also move on to the Knockout round after beating competitor Carolina Rial on Monday. Rial was later saved by Legend.

Judge Blake Shelton said Alaké has the "it" factor that you can't define.

"You just have that thing," said Shelton.

"The Voice" returns at 9 p.m. Monday on WDIV with the Knockouts round.

