Artist Spotlight: Brian Perrone

A weekly showcase featuring local musicians

Name: Brian Perrone

Sound: Singer/songwriter, alt-rock, dream-pop

History: The Livonia-based singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist released the EP "Dog with Ball" in 2018, and followed up with the single "Sorry" last summer and "Be This Way" in January. He says he's inspired by Elvis Presley and Radiohead.

The latest: Inspired by a news report about people who are trapped in abusive environments during the start of the COVID-19 lockdown, Perrone wrote “Gotta Get Away.” He played piano and drums on the track and brought in Metro Detroit musician Eric Cojocari to play guitar, bass and synthesizer.

For more info on Brian Perrone visit brianperronemusic.com.

