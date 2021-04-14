‘Bridgerton’ renewed for third and fourth seasons following Rege-Jean Page’s departure

Peter Sblendorio

New York Daily News

More “Bridgerton” is on the way at Netflix.

The wildly popular period drama, set during London’s Regency era, has been renewed for third and fourth seasons, the streaming service announced Tuesday.

“Bridgerton swept us off our feet,” Netflix said in a statement. “The creative team, led by Shonda (Rhimes), knew the material and delivered a beautiful, emotional, romantic drama for our members. They have some exciting plans for the future, and we think audiences will continue to swoon for this.”

The announcement comes a week after the news that fan-favorite actor Rege-Jean Page is not returning as Simon Bassett for the second season of the series, which is based on novels by Julia Quinn.

The first season follows the complicated relationship between Simon, the Duke of Hastings, and Daphne Bridgerton, played by Phoebe Dynevor.

“Bridgerton” debuted in late 2020 and went on to become Netflix’s most-viewed series ever.

A second season following Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s “quest for love” is currently in production, Netflix said.

Rhimes, who produces the series, is excited to continue working on “Bridgerton” after the third and fourth seasons were picked up.

“From the first time I read Julia Quinn’s delicious Bridgerton series, I knew these were stories that would captivate a viewing audience,” Rhimes said in a statement. “But the evolution of this adaptation would not be a success without the many significant contributions of the entire Shondaland team.

“This two-season pickup is a strong vote of confidence in our work and I feel incredibly grateful to have partners as collaborative and creative as Netflix.”