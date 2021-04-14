Chamber Music Society of Detroit to return to live performances in May

The Chamber Music Society of Detroit will return to live, though socially-distanced, performances in May, one featuring a violin and piano performance rooted in classical, Latin jazz and Afro-Cuban traditions and another by the Verona Quartet.

On May 8, Cuban brothers Ilmar Gavilán and Aldo López-Gavilán will perform a one-hour concert featuring Aldo's "genre-defying" compositions at the recently renovated Flagstar Strand Theatre in Pontiac.

And on May 15, the Verona Quartet will perform Dvořák’s “American” String Quartet, Reena Esmail’s Quartet, and Strauss’ Sextet from “Capriccio” at Seligman Performing Arts Center in Beverly Hills. They'll be joined by joined by two young Sphinx Competition laureates, violist Jordan Bak and cellist Nicholas Mariscal, for two performances, one at 5 p.m. and another at 8.

All of the performances will be presented without intermission and with social-distancing protocols in place for ticket-holders. Masks will be required. The performances will also be live-streamed and available digitally for those who can't attend in person.

The May concerts mark the first live performances since the Chamber Music Society pivoted to begin offering livestreamed concerts through an online streaming platform called CameraMusic last spring when the pandemic started. Since then, it has presented dozens of concerts from collaborators all over the country, including the National Philharmonic.

Tickets for the May 8 and May 15 concerts are $30 for adults; $25 for seniors; and $10 for students. Go to www.CMSDetroit.org or call (313) 335-3300.

