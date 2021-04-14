Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg's cannabis brand is growing well beyond Los Angeles

Adam Tschorn

Los Angeles — In entertainment industry terms, the latest collaboration by longtime friends Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg — the U.S. rollout of a cannabis and lifestyle brand called Houseplant — was a blockbuster.

The demand for the homewares, which included Rogen-designed ashtrays, was so high last month that the website had to be temporarily shut down. And the three Rogen- and Goldberg-endorsed strains of weed available exclusively through the Amuse delivery service and limited to the LA area sold out within three hours of their March 11 launch.

More than a month later, Houseplant is set to dramatically expand retail availability of its cannabis products beyond Los Angeles and into brick-and-mortar dispensaries around the state, a rep for the brand has shared exclusively with the LA Times. (Houseplant's home goods are still currently available online only.)

The company is set to announce that, beginning Thursday, the strains Pancake Ice (Rogen's smoke of choice), Diablo Wind (Goldberg's favorite) and Pink Moon will be stocked at 17 dispensary locations stretching from San Diego to San Francisco and as far east as Palm Desert.

In Los Angeles, the cannabis flower — which has a suggested retail price of $60 for 3.5 grams and is packaged in stylish, stackable containers that look like tea tins — will be available at the four dispensaries operated by Sweet Flower (Melrose Avenue, Westwood, Studio City and the Arts District).

Beyond LA, Houseplant will be also be available starting Thursday at select dispensaries in San Francisco, San Diego, Santa Barbara, San Diego, San Jose, Santa Ana and Palm Desert.