Artist Spotlight: Reginald Hawkins

A weekly showcase featuring local musicians

Name: Reginald Hawkins

Sound: Pop/dance

History: This young music maker is relatively new to the local music scene. At age 19, in 2019, he released his first single "Playing for Keeps," about his journey of self-acceptance as a LGBTQ teen. "I create music for those who feel like their voices are not a part of the stories told in popular music. I wanted to tell my story growing up as a gay Black man in the United States," he said in a recent media release.

The latest: Last month Hawkins released the high-energy track "Tricks in the City," which he worked on with Detroit producer Caz Aglets and Grammy Award-winning engineer Stuart Hawkes, who has worked with big names like Charli XCX, Amy Winehouse and Disclosure.

Learn more at www.reginaldhawkins.world.

Melody Baetens