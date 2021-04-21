DSO President Anne Parsons to retire in fall of 2022

Anne Parsons, the longtime president and chief executive officer of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra who helped push the orchestra onto the national stage while steering it through a series of challenges, plans to retire in the fall of 2022, the DSO announced Wednesday.

Parsons has been at the DSO's helm since 2004, leading the organization through economic downturns and a bitter musicians' strike, all while boosting its programming, audiences and financial outlook.

Her decision to retire comes as she's been battling lung cancer.

“I have been honored to serve the remarkable Detroit Symphony Orchestra and the people of this vibrant and resilient city for the past 17 years,” said Parsons, who is currently on medical leave, in a press release. “Even before my cancer diagnosis, I had been looking at my 65th birthday in 2022 as a favorable time to close this chapter of my life, and for the past two and half years, it has been my absolute joy to be able to balance work, life, and cancer treatments with full commitment, determination, and optimism."

Parsons' retirement will come with the DSO in a much more stable financial position than when she arrived. It has had eight consecutive operating surpluses from 2013 to 2020.

“Anne Parsons is a true leader who drives with passion, vision, and empathy,” said Mark Davidoff, chairman of the DSO's Board of Directors. “During her tenure, Anne has successfully leveraged opportunities and navigated challenges, positioning our DSO for an extraordinarily bright future as one of the world’s finest orchestras. Simply put, we love Anne and look forward to celebrating her legacy as her retirement in 2022 approaches.”

DSO Principal Trombone Kenneth Thompkins called Parsons "a tireless advocate."

“Over the past 10 years — first working with Chairman Emeritus Phillip Fisher and today through the Mission and Values Taskforce — Anne has created a collaborative environment that positions us to successfully move forward into the future," said Thompkins.

During Parsons' nearly 18-year tenure, she pushed the DSO to diversify its offerings and connect more with Detroit audiences through chamber music programs, senior engagement concerts, music therapy partnerships, in-school appearances and full orchestra performances. Last year, she was at the helm when Italian conductor Jader Bignamini was named as the DSO’s new music director, succeeding Leonard Slatkin.

And even before COVID-19 hit last spring, the DSO has been presenting free webcast concerts as part of its “Live from Orchestra Hall" series, the launch of which Parsons helped oversee in 2011.

Parsons arrived in Detroit from the New York City Ballet, where she was the general manager. She also held management positions with the Boston Symphony and with its summer home, Tanglewood, as well as the Hollywood Bowl.

Davidoff will co-chair the search committee for the DSO’s next president with Director Emerita Chacona Baugh, starting this spring. The executive search firm Isaacson Miller has been retained to assist with the search.

mfeighan@detroitnews.com