Almont barber vies for $2,500 on virtual 'Kelly and Ryan' dancing competition

Sherri Rodgers of Almont is trying to dance her way to $2,500.

Rodgers is one of six finalists vying to win the grand prize of a virtual dance competition, Dance Party Trivia, on ABC's "LIVE with Kelly and Ryan." Voting, which can only be done on the show's Facebook page, runs until 6 p.m. Friday.

Rodgers, who owns a barbershop in Almont and actually prefers to dance on roller skates, beat out competitors from all over the country after her boyfriend, Jerry Hogg, submitted a video of her dancing in her shop.

"The funniest part is that I didn’t know they put me on" until after she watched a recorded episode, said Rodgers who owns Sherri's Barber. "I threw my drink up in the air... It was exhilarating."

Rodgers said she loves dancing and all kinds of music genres and groups, though her favorites are Steve King and the Diddlies; Your Generation; and Taylor Tucky. She also loves Motown music.

"I love to dance," said Rodgers. "It makes me happy."

And though she's currently trailing the leader in the competition, Bryan Martin of Florida, who also has a presence on TikTok, Rodgers said if she wins, she plans to dedicate it to her best friend, Carlos Almandarez, who died in November after battling COVID-19.

The two used to drive to Lake Huron together and dance.

"I’m dedicating this to him if I win," said Rodgers. "He was my biggest fan."

To vote, go to the "LIVE with Kelly and Ryan" Facebook page and simply click "like" under Rodgers' video. Her video was posted on Monday.

