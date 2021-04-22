Eminem joins NFT market with Sunday 'Shady Con' release

Eminem is getting in on the NFT craze and will debut his first digital collectibles this weekend, his team announced Thursday.

The NFTs will be released via Nifty Gateway between 6:30 and 7 p.m. Sunday. The offerings include a collection of digital action figures and come with instrumentals produced by Eminem, according to a release.

For Em, the release of the NFTs — that's non-fungible tokens, which have lit up the online collectible market in recent months thanks to releases from everyone from artists to athletes to trading card companies — follows in the tradition of his lifelong passion for collecting.

"I’ve been collecting since I was a kid, everything from comic books to baseball cards to toys, as well as every rap album on cassette I could get my hands on,” Em said in a release. “Not much has changed for me as an adult... I wanted to give this drop the same vibe of, ‘Oh, man I gotta get just that one or maybe even the whole set!’ It’s been a lot of fun coming up with ideas from my own collecting passion.”

The collection is called "Shady Con," and a video touting the release was rolled out Thursday.

Eminem first hinted at the release earlier this week when he tweeted a video of a recent "SNL" sketch featuring a parody of the confusion surrounding NFTs modeled after his own 2002 hit, "Without Me."

