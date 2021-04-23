WCSX morning show takes road trip to help feed veterans

Next week, “Big Jim’s House” morning show on WCSX-FM (94.7) will take the show on the road, literally, broadcasting from a moving Ford Mustang.

Host Big Jim O’Brien and co-host Ryan Logan will do the April 29 show live while road tripping from Metro Detroit to Clyde’s Hamburgers in St. Ignace. The whole stunt aims to raise $3,000 for the nonprofit Vets Returning Home and raise awareness for Michigan restaurants hurt by the pandemic.

For the past three months, O’Brien and Logan have gone to local restaurants to feature them on the show. O’Brien said some listeners “dared” them to go all the way north to Clyde’s Drive-In, a vintage drive-up burger joint that’s about a four-hour cruise, or 300 miles, from Metro Detroit.

“Awesome burger and a great old-school vibe,” says O’Brien of Clyde’s. He says he’s visited there before on his way to Michigan Tech where his son is a student. “The car we’re taking is a Shelby 500, courtesy of Ford. It obeys all posted speed limits and is invisible to state police.”

O’Brien, a veteran himself who was in the submarine service, is hoping to raise $3,000 for Vets Returning Home, which serves 800 meals weekly to vets and their families. He said Emagine Theatre will match $1,000 in donations.

Tune in 6-10 a.m. April 29 for the road trip show. Text the word “ROAD” to (248) 398-9279 to make a donation. Visit wcsx.com/big-jims-house-ultimate-restaurant-road-trip for more information.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens