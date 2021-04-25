The Oscars bring back red carpet glam in whites and gold

Leanne Italie

Associated Press

New York – Red carpet glam was back Sunday at the Oscars with Diane Warren and Leslie Odom Jr. kicking off the pandemic era’s first big parade of fashion in looks of white and award-worthy gold in Los Angeles.

Warren served up a Valentino tuxedo in bright white with a sequin turtleneck, all by Valentino, while fellow nominee Odom shined in a glistening gold double-breasted tux – gold shirt included – from Brioni.

“I’ve never been dressed by a designer before,” Warren told E!. “How cool is that?”

A small Swarovski frog adorned her collar.

Odom walked the carpet with spouse Nicolette Robinson. They recently welcomed a second child.

“I am a lucky, lucky man,” he said, while Robinson was grateful for no baby spit up.

Emerald Fennell, the pregnant best director nominee for “Promising Young Woman,” smiled bright in a flowing spring green and pink gown. Lately, she’s been making up personas for her outfits. She topped off the look with sparkly lilac eye shadow.

“So tonight I am Susan your pottery teacher who has a business opportunity for you which is absolutely not a pyramid scheme,” she said.

The 9-year-old star of “Minari,” Alan Kim, vamped on the carpet in his black shorts suit with high black socks, including one with horizontal white stripes. He just had a birthday and got the bike he was hoping for.

Glenn Close, nominated for “Hillbilly Elegy,” paired a jewel-tone blue embellished caftan from Armani Prive with dark slacks and gloves. And she, like so many others on hand, was back in heels.

“I’m feeling great. My shoes are comfortable. It’s not two miles long so that’s lovely,” she said.

Other stars chose elegant black for the pandemic-era Oscars. Some were in bright oranges and pinks. Nominee LaKeith Stanfield chose a custom black jumpsuit with a belt and wide-lapeled button-down underneath by Saint Laurent.