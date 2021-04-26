Dilla’s Delights and Rising Stars Academy team up to make doughnuts

It’s good news all around.

Students at Rising Stars Academy, a school dedicated to helping those with intellectual disabilities, will have the chance to learn baking techniques from Dilla’s Delights owner and creator Herman “Uncle Herm” Hayes.

For those who miss the doughnuts – the flagship location in Detroit closed late last year – this is a chance to get some. The student-baked doughnuts will be distributed to community grocery stories. Exact locations will be announced at a later date.

Thursday, there will be a limited number of Rainbow Delight doughnuts for sale at the Academy, 9 a.m-1:30 p.m., at 23855 Lawrence in Center Line. The Rainbow Delight doughnuts will be sold in honor of Autism Awareness Month, which is April.

“This partnership is a true relationship that was meant to be,” said Rising Stars Academy chef Mark Prentiss in press release. “I reached out to the Dilla’s team when I saw they had to close Dilla’s Delights. Herman and myself created this bond based on our shared belief that we can teach our students the art of producing a great product the old fashioned way – with love and craftsmanship like no other.”

Hayes is the uncle of the late Detroit producer J. Dilla, who died in 2006. He founded Dilla's Delights doughnut shop in his honor in 2014.

Visit rising-stars-academy.org for more information on Rising Stars Academy.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens