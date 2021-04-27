Novi Home Show returns this weekend with wider aisles, reduced capacity

Fifteen months after its last event, the Novi Home Show returns to the Suburban Collection Showplace this weekend with reduced capacity, wider aisles and other COVID-19 protocols to keep guests and exhibitors safe.

The show, which runs Friday through Monday and is sponsored by the Home Builders Association of Southeastern Michigan, will be spread out over 300,000 square feet. It will feature 100 exhibitors, including landscapers, builders, roofing specialists, basement refinishers, waterproofing experts and more.

"We’re the first major home show in the state," said Michael Stoskopf, president of the Home Builders Association. "We want to do it right and we want everybody to be happy."

Stoskopf said he and his team have been meeting with state and county health officials, along with Novi leaders, since Labor Day to map out what they'd need to do to put on the show safely. It will fall under retail pandemic guidelines, meaning capacity will be limited to 50%. Hand sanitizer stations will be set up throughout the show and masks will be required.

"If you don’t feel comfortable coming out, by all means, don’t. Go to our website and you can see our exhibitors there," said Stoskopf. "But if you feel comfortable going to Kroger or Meijer, it's going to be a lot like that."

Home shows have already been put on cities such as Tulsa and Fort Wayne without an issues, said Stoskopf.

"The benefit of the home show is being to come out and find that home improvement professional you’re comfortable with," said Stoskopf.

To give guests more space to spread out and social distance, there are fewer exhibitors this spring and aisles will be 15 to 20 feet apart instead of the typical 10 feet.

It's been a busy time for home professionals as people, home since the pandemic started, tackle renovation and decorating projects. Metro Detroit remodelers last fall said they'd never been busier and Stoskopf expects that to continue this year and even into 2022.

Our houses are now "a home office. It’s now a school," said Stoskopf. "Basement paint cans don’t make great Zoom backdrops. Those home improvement needs were obvious last year and folks will continue this year."

And for those who want to meet professionals in person after three canceled shows, Stoskopf is just happy to be back and have a show at all.

"We couldn't be more thrilled," he said.

Novi Home Show