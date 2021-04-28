Artist Spotlight: Nick Varcity

A weekly showcase featuring local musicians

Name: Nick Varcity

Sound: Hip-hop

History: Varcity is a Detroit-bred rapper who cites Jay Z, Bob Dylan and Marvin Gaye as his influences. He's been recording and releasing material for more than a decade. Varcity is also a co-owner of the clothing brand White Buffs Detroit.

The latest: He's currently promoting the new single "OMW," which has gotten spins on WJLB and on Shade 45 on SiriusXM. Earlier this month Varcity released "Palace Lights," an EP produced by iRocksays. An album of the same name by producers the Olympicks, along with iRocksays and Fleetwood is set to drop May 29.

Find Nick Varcity's music on most major streaming platforms and learn more at linktr.ee/nickvarcity.

Melody Baetens