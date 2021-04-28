Festivals and outdoor concerts set for this spring and summer in Michigan
Dates and details are subject to change.
Spring and summer festivals in Michigan
Winter Beer Festival in Jackson: Rescheduled from March, featuring more than 150 craft beers, ciders and meads. Saturday. Keeley Park, 200 W. Ganson, Jackson. jacksoncountyfair.net/beer-festival
Tulip Time in Holland: Look at tulips and enjoy in-person and virtual events. Sat.-May 9. Downtown Holland. tuliptime.com
Made in Michigan Show in Mount Clemens: Showcasing things made in Michigan, plus a kids business fair. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. May 7 and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 9. Macomb Place, downtown Mount Clemens (586) 469-4168.
Lilac Festival on Mackinac Island: Lilac Festival Queen and Court, daily walks with lilac experts, cornhole tournament and more in-person and virtual programming. June 4-13. Mackinac Island. mackinacisland.org/2021-mackinac-island-lilac-festival.
Art in the Park in Downtown Plymouth: Juried, outdoor art fair. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. June 9, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. June 10 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 11. Downtown Plymouth. artinthepark.com.
Asian-Pacific Festival 2021 in Grand Rapids: Celebration of all things Asian-Pacific with food, drinks and performances. June 11-12. Calder Plaza, 300 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids. grasianfestival.com.
Trenton Summer Festival: Crafts, food and vendors. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. June 25-26. Downtown Trenton. trentonmi.org
Michigan Rib Festival in Lake Orion: Food, drink, pig races, live music, kids stuff and more. 5-10 p.m. July 1, noon-10 p.m. July 2 and 11 a.m-10 p.m. July 3 and noon-8 p.m. July 4. $5. Canterbury Village, 2369 Joslyn Ct., Lake Orion. michiganribfest.com.
National Cherry Festival in Traverse City: A COVID-safe version of the annual festival will include a beer tent, but no air show or concerts. July 3-10. Traverse City. cherryfestival.org.
Detroit Festival of Books at Eastern Market: Books, food, music and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 18. Shed 5, 2810 Russell, Detroit. detroitbookfest.com.
Detroit Whiskey Festival in Eastern Market: Sip and sample a variety of bourbons and other spirits. 6-10 p.m. July 30. $50-$85. Shed 5, 2810 Russell, Detroit. eventbrite.com/e/detroit-whisky-festival-tickets-75256788079.
Cheeseburger in Caseville: Food, music and outdoor fun. Aug. 13-22. Caseville. casevillechamber.com.
Michigan Mud Jam in Hale: for off-road vehicle enthusiasts. Aug. 17-24. Iosco County Fairgrounds, 3716 M-65, Hale. michiganmudjam.com.
Hazel Park Art Fair at Green Acres Park: Artists, food, vendors and live music. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 28 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 29. 620 W. Woodward Heights, Hazel Park. hpartfair.org.
Detroit Jazz Fest: Free, live jazz festival; TBD if it will be in-person or virtual. Sept. 3-6. detroitjazzfest.org.
Detroit City Dance Festival: Performances, family-friendly events, master classes and more. Sept. 8-10. Detroit Institute of Arts, 5200 Woodward, Detroit. detroitdancecityfestival.com.
Upcoming outdoor concerts in Metro Detroit
Riverside Station Detroit
701 W. Jefferson, Detroit. riversidestationdetroit.com.
Mt. Joy, May 7
Liquid Stranger, May 8
Boogie T, May 22
Umphrey's McGee, May 28-29
Peekaboo, June 5
Big Gigantic, June 12
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, June 18-19
Subtronics, June 25-26
Blunts & Blondes, July 10
12th Planet, July 24
Iliza, July 25
Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hills
14900 Metro Parkway, Sterling Heights. 313Presents.com.
5 Seconds of Summer, June 6
Jamey Johnson with Whiskey Myers, June 26
Lindsey Stirling, Aug. 12
Deftones, Aug. 15
Alicia Keys, Aug. 17
John Legend, Sept. 2
Brothers Osborne, Sept. 4
Primus: A Tribute to Kings with Wolfmother and the Sword, Sept. 22
DTE Energy Music Theatre
33 Bob Seger Drive, Village of Clarkston. 313Presents.com.
Megadeth and Lamb of God, July 9
Backstreet Boys, July 22
Rod Steward with Cheap Trick, July 23
Chicago, July 25
The Black Crowes, July 29
Blackberry Smoke, July 31
James Taylor and His All-Star Band with Jackson Browne, Aug. 1
Chris Stapleton, Aug. 6-7
Dave Matthews Band, Aug. 11
Ted Nugent, Aug. 14
Daryl Hall and John Oates, Aug. 21
Maroon 5, Aug. 23
Kidz Bop, Aug. 28
Kiss, Sept. 1
The Doobie Brothers, Sept. 2
Alanis Morrissette with Garbage and Liz Phair, Sept. 12
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
160 Festival Drive, Rochester Hills. 313Presents.com.
Cavalleria Rusticana, May 15