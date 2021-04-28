Festivals and outdoor concerts set for this spring and summer in Michigan

Dates and details are subject to change.

Spring and summer festivals in Michigan

Winter Beer Festival in Jackson: Rescheduled from March, featuring more than 150 craft beers, ciders and meads. Saturday. Keeley Park, 200 W. Ganson, Jackson. jacksoncountyfair.net/beer-festival

Tulip Time in Holland: Look at tulips and enjoy in-person and virtual events. Sat.-May 9. Downtown Holland. tuliptime.com

Made in Michigan Show in Mount Clemens: Showcasing things made in Michigan, plus a kids business fair. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. May 7 and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 9. Macomb Place, downtown Mount Clemens (586) 469-4168.

Lilac Festival on Mackinac Island: Lilac Festival Queen and Court, daily walks with lilac experts, cornhole tournament and more in-person and virtual programming. June 4-13. Mackinac Island. mackinacisland.org/2021-mackinac-island-lilac-festival.

Art in the Park in Downtown Plymouth: Juried, outdoor art fair. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. June 9, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. June 10 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 11. Downtown Plymouth. artinthepark.com.

Asian-Pacific Festival 2021 in Grand Rapids: Celebration of all things Asian-Pacific with food, drinks and performances. June 11-12. Calder Plaza, 300 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids. grasianfestival.com.

Trenton Summer Festival: Crafts, food and vendors. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. June 25-26. Downtown Trenton. trentonmi.org

Michigan Rib Festival in Lake Orion: Food, drink, pig races, live music, kids stuff and more. 5-10 p.m. July 1, noon-10 p.m. July 2 and 11 a.m-10 p.m. July 3 and noon-8 p.m. July 4. $5. Canterbury Village, 2369 Joslyn Ct., Lake Orion. michiganribfest.com.

National Cherry Festival in Traverse City: A COVID-safe version of the annual festival will include a beer tent, but no air show or concerts. July 3-10. Traverse City. cherryfestival.org.

Detroit Festival of Books at Eastern Market: Books, food, music and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 18. Shed 5, 2810 Russell, Detroit. detroitbookfest.com.

Detroit Whiskey Festival in Eastern Market: Sip and sample a variety of bourbons and other spirits. 6-10 p.m. July 30. $50-$85. Shed 5, 2810 Russell, Detroit. eventbrite.com/e/detroit-whisky-festival-tickets-75256788079.

Cheeseburger in Caseville: Food, music and outdoor fun. Aug. 13-22. Caseville. casevillechamber.com.

Michigan Mud Jam in Hale: for off-road vehicle enthusiasts. Aug. 17-24. Iosco County Fairgrounds, 3716 M-65, Hale. michiganmudjam.com.

Hazel Park Art Fair at Green Acres Park: Artists, food, vendors and live music. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 28 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 29. 620 W. Woodward Heights, Hazel Park. hpartfair.org.

Detroit Jazz Fest: Free, live jazz festival; TBD if it will be in-person or virtual. Sept. 3-6. detroitjazzfest.org.

Detroit City Dance Festival: Performances, family-friendly events, master classes and more. Sept. 8-10. Detroit Institute of Arts, 5200 Woodward, Detroit. detroitdancecityfestival.com.

Upcoming outdoor concerts in Metro Detroit

Riverside Station Detroit

701 W. Jefferson, Detroit. riversidestationdetroit.com.

Mt. Joy, May 7

Liquid Stranger, May 8

Boogie T, May 22

Umphrey's McGee, May 28-29

Peekaboo, June 5

Big Gigantic, June 12

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, June 18-19

Subtronics, June 25-26

Blunts & Blondes, July 10

12th Planet, July 24

Iliza, July 25

Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hills

14900 Metro Parkway, Sterling Heights. 313Presents.com.

5 Seconds of Summer, June 6

Jamey Johnson with Whiskey Myers, June 26

Lindsey Stirling, Aug. 12

Deftones, Aug. 15

Alicia Keys, Aug. 17

John Legend, Sept. 2

Brothers Osborne, Sept. 4

Primus: A Tribute to Kings with Wolfmother and the Sword, Sept. 22

DTE Energy Music Theatre

33 Bob Seger Drive, Village of Clarkston. 313Presents.com.

Megadeth and Lamb of God, July 9

Backstreet Boys, July 22

Rod Steward with Cheap Trick, July 23

Chicago, July 25

The Black Crowes, July 29

Blackberry Smoke, July 31

James Taylor and His All-Star Band with Jackson Browne, Aug. 1

Chris Stapleton, Aug. 6-7

Dave Matthews Band, Aug. 11

Ted Nugent, Aug. 14

Daryl Hall and John Oates, Aug. 21

Maroon 5, Aug. 23

Kidz Bop, Aug. 28

Kiss, Sept. 1

The Doobie Brothers, Sept. 2

Alanis Morrissette with Garbage and Liz Phair, Sept. 12

Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

160 Festival Drive, Rochester Hills. 313Presents.com.

Cavalleria Rusticana, May 15