Festivals and outdoor concerts set for this spring and summer in Michigan

Melody Baetens
The Detroit News
Dates and details are subject to change. 

Spring and summer festivals in Michigan

Winter Beer Festival in Jackson: Rescheduled from March, featuring more than 150 craft beers, ciders and meads. Saturday. Keeley Park, 200 W. Ganson, Jackson. jacksoncountyfair.net/beer-festival

Tulip Time in Holland: Look at tulips and enjoy in-person and virtual events. Sat.-May 9. Downtown Holland. tuliptime.com

Made in Michigan Show in Mount Clemens: Showcasing things made in Michigan, plus a kids business fair. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. May 7 and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 9. Macomb Place, downtown Mount Clemens (586) 469-4168.

Lilac Festival on Mackinac Island: Lilac Festival Queen and Court, daily walks with lilac experts, cornhole tournament and more in-person and virtual programming. June 4-13. Mackinac Island. mackinacisland.org/2021-mackinac-island-lilac-festival.

Art in the Park in Downtown Plymouth: Juried, outdoor art fair. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. June 9, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. June 10 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 11. Downtown Plymouth. artinthepark.com.

Asian-Pacific Festival 2021 in Grand Rapids: Celebration of all things Asian-Pacific with food, drinks and performances. June 11-12. Calder Plaza, 300 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids. grasianfestival.com.

Trenton Summer Festival: Crafts, food and vendors. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. June 25-26. Downtown Trenton. trentonmi.org

Michigan Rib Festival in Lake Orion: Food, drink, pig races, live music, kids stuff and more. 5-10 p.m. July 1, noon-10 p.m. July 2 and 11 a.m-10 p.m. July 3 and noon-8 p.m. July 4. $5. Canterbury Village, 2369 Joslyn Ct., Lake Orion. michiganribfest.com.

The 87th National Cherry Festival on opening day in Traverse City, Mich. in 2013.

National Cherry Festival in Traverse City: A COVID-safe version of the annual festival will include a beer tent, but no air show or concerts. July 3-10. Traverse City. cherryfestival.org.

Detroit Festival of Books at Eastern Market: Books, food, music and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 18. Shed 5, 2810 Russell, Detroit. detroitbookfest.com.

Detroit Whiskey Festival in Eastern Market: Sip and sample a variety of bourbons and other spirits. 6-10 p.m. July 30. $50-$85. Shed 5, 2810 Russell, Detroit. eventbrite.com/e/detroit-whisky-festival-tickets-75256788079

Cheeseburger in Caseville: Food, music and outdoor fun. Aug. 13-22. Caseville. casevillechamber.com.

Michigan Mud Jam in Hale: for off-road vehicle enthusiasts. Aug. 17-24. Iosco County Fairgrounds, 3716 M-65, Hale. michiganmudjam.com.

Hazel Park Art Fair at Green Acres Park: Artists, food, vendors and live music. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 28 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 29. 620 W. Woodward Heights, Hazel Park. hpartfair.org.

Detroit Jazz Fest: Free, live jazz festival; TBD if it will be in-person or virtual. Sept. 3-6. detroitjazzfest.org.

Detroit City Dance Festival: Performances, family-friendly events, master classes and more. Sept. 8-10. Detroit Institute of Arts, 5200 Woodward, Detroit. detroitdancecityfestival.com.

Upcoming outdoor concerts in Metro Detroit

Riverside Station Detroit

701 W. Jefferson, Detroit. riversidestationdetroit.com.

Mt. Joy, May 7

Liquid Stranger, May 8

Boogie T, May 22

Umphrey's McGee, May 28-29

Peekaboo, June 5

Big Gigantic, June 12

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, June 18-19

Subtronics, June 25-26

Blunts & Blondes, July 10

12th Planet, July 24

Iliza, July 25

Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hills

14900 Metro Parkway, Sterling Heights. 313Presents.com

5 Seconds of Summer, June 6

Jamey Johnson with Whiskey Myers, June 26

Lindsey Stirling, Aug. 12

Deftones, Aug. 15

Alicia Keys, Aug. 17

John Legend, Sept. 2

Brothers Osborne, Sept. 4

Primus: A Tribute to Kings with Wolfmother and the Sword, Sept. 22

John Osborne and T.J. Osborne, right, of Brothers Osborne perform during halftime at a Detroit Lions game in 2019. They're scheduled to play at Freedom Hill this summer.

DTE Energy Music Theatre

33 Bob Seger Drive, Village of Clarkston. 313Presents.com

Megadeth and Lamb of God, July 9

Backstreet Boys, July 22

Rod Steward with Cheap Trick, July 23

Chicago, July 25

The Black Crowes, July 29

Blackberry Smoke, July 31

James Taylor and His All-Star Band with Jackson Browne, Aug. 1

Chris Stapleton, Aug. 6-7

Dave Matthews Band, Aug. 11

Ted Nugent, Aug. 14

Daryl Hall and John Oates, Aug. 21

Maroon 5, Aug. 23

Kidz Bop, Aug. 28

Kiss, Sept. 1

The Doobie Brothers, Sept. 2

Alanis Morrissette with Garbage and Liz Phair, Sept. 12

Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

160 Festival Drive, Rochester Hills. 313Presents.com

Cavalleria Rusticana, May 15

