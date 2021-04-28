Tulip Time Festival kicks off Saturday in Holland

It's Tulip Time but with a twist this spring. The annual flower festival, running Saturday through May 9, will have some COVID-safe tweaks during its eight days in Holland.

It's free to gaze at the millions of colorful tulips, and most can be viewed from public parks and throughout the streets of downtown Holland. Other events and activities — including a carnival, Tall Ship dockside tours, Dutch costume exhibit and market and ticketed tulip photography walks — will take place within a four-mile radius of the downtown area.

The annual event has some virtual aspects this year, too, like the online artisan market with homespun goods for sale like jewelry, fiber arts, paintings, woodworking and more. View the shop at tuliptime.com/artisan-market.

Tulip Time also hosts daily virtual visits with Princess Lida. Kids can view an interactive video from Lida's summer house with story time, activities and online access to coloring, recipes and more. She can be viewed each day of the festival at noon and tickets are $8.

The tulip 5K, 10K and kids run is also virtual this year. Runners can register ($40) and run any day or time they like between May 1-10. Courses along the tulip-lined streets and waterfront have been mapped out or runners can create their own course anywhere.

Holland is about 200 miles from Metro Detroit, located just west of Grand Rapids. Visit tuliptime.com for more details on the festival.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens