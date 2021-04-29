Swanky Sid Gold's piano karaoke bar at the Siren Hotel reopens

Get ready crooners and songbirds, Detroit's swanky piano karaoke bar Sid Gold's Request Room at the Siren Hotel is reopening after being closed since the start of the pandemic.

Starting May 7, Sid Gold's will be open 7-11 p.m. Wed.-Sat. The glamorous lounge serves classic and craft cocktails, but the big attraction is singing along to popular and standard songs with a live piano player. For reopening weekend, pianist John Khoury is booked May 7 with Jarrod Champion on May 8.

Singing microphones are sanitized with UV boxes between use.

Reservations are taken on the bar's website at sidgolds.com/detroit/reservations.

Sid Gold's Request Room, which also has locations in New York City and Nashville, is located inside the boutique Siren Hotel in the Wurlitzer Building, 1590 Broadway in downtown Detroit. For opening weekend only, May 7-8, any hotel guests that has a reservation for Sid Gold's can get 30% off a nightly room rate at the Siren. Mention the deal upon checking in.

More:Dining news and events: Pop-ups, openings and re-openings

For subscribers:Ideas for Mother's Day brunch, dinner or carryout from Metro Detroit restaurants

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens