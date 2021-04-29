Retiring WWJ reporter Vickie Thomas to join Detroit Mayor Duggan's office

Retiring WWJ-AM (950) AM reporter Vickie Thomas said she's going to work for Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

After spending more than 30 years at the news radio station, the longtime, award-winning reporter announced her retirement on April 16. She said her last day at the station is Thursday.

"I am happy to announce that I will be joining Mayor Mike Duggan's administration as an executive assistant to the mayor and as the new director of communications for the city," Thomas said on the air. "It's really a role that I'm excited about."

She is scheduled to start the new job next month.

Thomas' on-air co-workers praised her.

"From the first day I stepped foot into WWJ years ago, I heard your infectious laugh," said WWJ mid-day anchor Jackie Paige. "And the smile that would soon greet me was equally infectious."

"I learned pretty quickly, though, as kind-hearted as Vicki Thomas is, she's toughest reporter the city of Detroit has ever witnessed. It has been an honor to work with you, Vickie. Best of luck to you on your new journey."

"Boy, what a day here at News Radio 950," said morning drive co-anchor Tom Jordan. "We're celebrating one of our own who is saying goodbye today."

Jordan called Thomas "a strong, powerful, professional woman who is always on top of breaking news out of the city."

Thomas, who covered the city beat for the station, joined WWJ in 1991.

During her career she earned honors from groups including the Detroit Press Foundation, the Michigan Association of Broadcasters, the Michigan Associated Press and the National Association of Black Journalists, according to the Michigan Journalism Hall of Fame, into which she was inducted in 2019.

Thomas is a past president of the National Association of Black Journalists' Detroit chapter, where as vice president she started a scholarship and internship program for college students interested in broadcast news, according to the group.

She also served on the NABJ national board and was instrumental in helping the group bring its annual convention and career fair to Detroit in 2018 for the first time since 1992, the Michigan Journalism Hall of Fame reported.

In 2020, Thomas received a lifetime achievement award from the Detroit chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.