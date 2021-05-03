Jim Henson Exhibition opening at The Henry Ford in early June explores 'Muppets' founder's lasting legacy

Thirty years after his death, the magic of Jim Henson continues to captivate fans and now a traveling exhibition of the famed puppeteer's work is headed to The Henry Ford in Dearborn.

On June 5, "The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited" will debut, featuring 20 puppets, character sketches, storyboards, scripts, pictures, costumes, behind-the-scenes footage and film and television clips. The exhibition, which runs through Sept. 6, will also include interactive experiences that will allow visitors to try their own hand at puppeteering on camera and designing a puppet character.

The exhibition was created by the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, New York in cooperation with The Jim Henson Company, The Muppets Studio, and Sesame Workshop. It has toured worldwide.

It explores Henson's early life, including sketches and drawings. Highlights of the exhibition include a Kermit the Frog puppet from 1978; handwritten scripts from Henson’s first television series, "Sam and Friends," the same series on which Kermit was first introduced; a clip from his Academy Award–nominated experimental film, "Time Piece," which came out in 1965; and Jen and Kira puppets from "The Dark Crystal."

"Muppets" fans will get a chance to see several beloved puppets including Dr. Bunsen Honeydew, Beaker and Scooter.

Considered a television pioneer and a puppet innovator, Henson's "Muppets" and "Sesame Street" introduced the world to some of the most iconic characters, including Ernie and Bert; Oscar the Grouch; Grover; Cookie Monster; and Big Bird. Henson died in 1990. He was 53.

The Henry Ford's exhibition comes one year after Kermit also was on display at the Detroit Institute of Arts. Henson donated Kermit to the DIA in 1971, just two years after "Sesame Street" debuted on PBS.

The exhibition is free to members of The Henry Ford or to those who buy daily admission. For more information regarding the exhibit, go to www.thehenryford.org or follow @thehenryford on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

