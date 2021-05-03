Keegan-Michael Key to host 'SNL' on May 15

Metro Detroiter Keegan-Michael Key will make his "SNL" debut when he hosts the May 15 episode of NBC's late night sketch comedy series, the network announced Monday.

The 50-year-old comedian, who was born and raised in Southfield, is no stranger to sketch comedy. He's a former student of the Second City Detroit and a founder of Hamtramck's Planet Ant Theatre, and a former star of Fox's "SNL" rival "MADtv" and Comedy Central's "Key & Peele."

Key was most recently seen in the Netflix musical comedy "The Prom" and in the holiday-themed "Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey." This summer he lends his voice to the fourth "Hotel Transylvania" film, titled "Hotel Transylvania: Transformania."

Appearing alongside Key as musical guest is "Driver's License" singer Olivia Rodrigo.

Elon Musk is hosting this week's "SNL," with musical guest Miley Cyrus.

"The Queen's Gambit" star Anya Taylor-Joy will host "SNL's" season finale on May 22, with musical guest Lil Nas X.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama