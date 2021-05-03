Keegan-Michael Key to host 'SNL' on May 15
Live from New York, it's the Metro Detroit raised star, who makes his 'SNL' debut alongside musical guest Olivia Rodrigo
Metro Detroiter Keegan-Michael Key will make his "SNL" debut when he hosts the May 15 episode of NBC's late night sketch comedy series, the network announced Monday.
The 50-year-old comedian, who was born and raised in Southfield, is no stranger to sketch comedy. He's a former student of the Second City Detroit and a founder of Hamtramck's Planet Ant Theatre, and a former star of Fox's "SNL" rival "MADtv" and Comedy Central's "Key & Peele."
Key was most recently seen in the Netflix musical comedy "The Prom" and in the holiday-themed "Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey." This summer he lends his voice to the fourth "Hotel Transylvania" film, titled "Hotel Transylvania: Transformania."
Appearing alongside Key as musical guest is "Driver's License" singer Olivia Rodrigo.
Elon Musk is hosting this week's "SNL," with musical guest Miley Cyrus.
"The Queen's Gambit" star Anya Taylor-Joy will host "SNL's" season finale on May 22, with musical guest Lil Nas X.
