Two-day Riff Fest with Rob Zombie, Megadeth set for September at DTE Energy Music Theatre

A weekend of hard rock concerts is set to close out summer 2021 this September at the DTE Energy Music Theatre.

Collectively called Riff Fest Weekend 2021, presented by 101.1 WRIF-FM, the event is two separate ticketed events. Rob Zombie, Chevelle, Avatar, Candlebox and Ayron Jones are set for Sept. 18, with an early show in the parking area with Twiztid, South of Eden and Eva Under Fire. The weekend continues with the rescheduled Megadeth and Lamb of God concert on Sept. 19.

“With so many live music fans having to wait it out during the pandemic, RIFF Fest will be a celebration for the ages,” said WRIF Director of Programming Scott Jameson in a media alert about the event.

Tickets for both shows go on sale separately at 10 a.m. Friday at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com. Presale through the radio station begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Tickets start at $30 for lawn seats on Sept. 18 and $29.50 for lawn seats for the Sept. 19 show.

Those with tickets for the previously scheduled Megadeth and Lamb of God dates — July 1, 2020 and later rescheduled to July 9, 2021 — can use them on Sept. 19. Anyone who wants a refund has until June 1 to request one at the point of purchase. Email ticketoperations@olyent.com to schedule an appointment for a box office refund.

Trivium and In Flames are also on the Sept. 19 Riff Fest date, as well as a line up on the Motor City Riffs Stage, which is to be announced.