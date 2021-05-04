Concerts pegged for Detroit's Riverside Station heading north to Pontiac

Adam Graham

The Detroit News

A planned outdoor music venue in Detroit, which was set to host its first concerts this coming weekend, is no longer opening.

Plans for Riverside Station Detroit, a new socially distanced outdoor concert venue in a parking lot near the former site of Joe Louis Arena, were announced earlier this year. The site, booked by Pontiac's Crofoot Presents and made up of socially distanced "pods" that each accommodate between four and six people, had shows scheduled with popular jam band Umphrey's McGee and others, and was set to host indie rockers Mt. Joy this coming Friday.

Those shows will now take place at the Crofoot Festival Grounds, outside the Crofoot in Pontiac. The planned Detroit location is part of the city's mass COVID vaccination site.

The Pontiac location "will allow more space for social distancing, onsite parking, and less neighborhood congestion," a note on the Crofoot's website reads. All tickets for Riverside Station will be honored at the Pontiac location.

Reps for the Crofoot did not respond to a request for comment as of press time.

In addition to Friday's Mt. Joy concert, the Crofoot Festival Grounds is set to host Liquid Stranger (Saturday), Boogie T (May 22), Umphrey's McGee (May 28 and 29), Peekaboo (June 5), Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness (June 18 and 19), Subrtronics (June 25 and 26), Blunts & Blondes (July 10), 12th Planet and Kill the Nose (July 24), Iliza Shlesinger (July 25) and the Sad Summer Festival (July 30).

