Artist Spotlight: Ohly

A weekly showcase featuring local musicians

Name: Ohly

Lineup: Christian Ohly, guitar; Pia Roa, bass; Tom Mihalis, guitar; Matt Jones, drums

Sound: Folk, rock, Americana

History: Ohly's first release was an EP of songs Christian wrote on an acoustic guitar in his dorm room and later recorded with friends and released in 2017. He says he's influenced by his musical older brothers and such groups as the Head and the Heart, the Avett Brothers and Van Morrison.

The latest: Last week Ohly released "Landlines," the group's second release after the EP, aside from a few singles. It has seven songs and three acoustic bonus tracks. It opens with the heartfelt tune "Used to Be," a song about time passing by. Released on Bandcamp and available on all streaming platforms, "Landlines" is also available on CD and cassette. Learn more and hear the music at linktr.ee/ohlymusic.

Melody Baetens