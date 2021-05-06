Justin Bieber reschedules tour, including Detroit date, to 2022

Justin Bieber will be back in Detroit in 2022.

The pop superstar has rescheduled his 2021 tour dates to next year, and is now scheduled to play Little Caesars Arena on June 5, 2022.

That scrubs out a planned show for next month, which was to be held on June 28. That show was rescheduled from an Aug. 29, 2020, date at Ford Field, which was later switched to an Aug. 30, 2020, date at Little Caesars Arena.

Tickets for the previously scheduled shows will be honored for at the June 5, 2022, date, and ticket holders are encouraged to hang onto their tickets.

Those who are unable to attend the rescheduled date have until June 5 to request a refund at point of purchase. To schedule an appointment for any refund inquiries, email ticketoperations@olyent.com.

Bieber's 2022 outing also includes a May 12 concert at Grand Rapids' Van Andel Arena.

The singer's most recent album, "Justice," was released in March and debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top 200 albums chart.

Bieber's last area concert was an April 2016 show at the Palace of Auburn Hills.

