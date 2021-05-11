Detroit mom Zania Alaké and Romeo teen Rachel Mac vie to make to the final 9 in 'The Voice'

Will Detroit mom Zania Alaké and Romeo teen Rachel Mac make it to the final nine of NBC's "The Voice"? Viewers will find out tonight.

Alaké and Mac were two of the top 17 singers who performed live Monday, after which voting started. The field of 17 will be narrowed down to nine during tonight's results show, which starts at 8 p.m. on WDIV.

Alaké, 35, performed Ariana Grande's "Dangerous Woman" while Rachel Mac, 16, sang Kacey Musgraves' "Rainbow."

Coach Nick Jonas, who has been working with Mac, said Mac is "such a special artist."

"You were born for the stage," said Jonas.

Alaké, who used to perform in an Anita Baker tribute show, and Mac beat out thousands to make it to the blind auditions and then won their knockout rounds to perform in Monday's live show.

Legend, who is Alaké's coach, called her performance Monday "sultry" and "powerful."

A few days before she performed, Alaké took to Instagram to talk about the pressures of the contest.

"It's definitely been a lot. I'm not saying I can't handle it, but it's showing me what I'm capable of," said Alaké. "I'm not even going to lie -- sometimes it's some sleepless nights, sometimes its shedding a tear, sometimes you have to get that cry out to get that song out. I just pray I deliver it to you guys enough to make it to the next round."

Still, she and Mac both said they never imagined they'd get as far as they have in the competition, now in its 20th season. Mac is a 10th grader at Romeo High School.

Mac, who describes herself as an indie folk singer-songwriter, said it was "imperative" for her to sing Musgraves' "Rainbow" on Monday to let her fans know they are loved.

"I want this song to be our anthem," said Mac on Instagram.

