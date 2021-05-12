Baker's Keyboard Lounge gets $40,000 grant through national 'historic restaurants' program

Longstanding Detroit jazz club Baker's Keyboard Lounge is one of 25 businesses nationwide to receive a “Backing Historic Small Restaurants” grant in the amount of $40,000.

Funded by American Express and distributed by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, the money will help the culturally significant restaurants recover from the COVID-19 pandemic by helping with operating costs and to upgrade or enhance their buildings.

Additionally, grant awardees like Baker's will get support from American Express' partners such as up to $5,000 for products and services from AT&T Business and Dell Technologies, free use of ResyOS restaurant management software for a year, virtual access to educational tools and training, social media help and marketing advice from experts.

“We are honored to play a role in supporting these historic small restaurants that have served our communities for decades,” said Jennifer Skyler — chief corporate affairs officer, American Express, and chair of the American Express Foundation — in a media alert about the grants. “This program expands on our legacy of backing small businesses by helping to preserve these iconic restaurants and support their recovery from the pandemic so they can continue to welcome customers for years to come.”

Baker's Keyboard Lounge has sat at Livernois at Eight Mile in Detroit since 1934, and is considered to be the world's oldest jazz club. The world-famous venue and restaurant has hosted jazz greats like Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Billy Holiday and others, and today regularly hosts local artists such as the Ralphe Armstrong Trio. It's currently open for dine-in, carryout or delivery via DoorDash. Call (313) 345-6300.

Other restaurants nationwide that also received a $40,000 grant include Ben's Chili Bowl in Washington, D.C., Lee Lee's Baked Goods in New York City and Wanda J's Next Generation Soul Food Restaurant in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

