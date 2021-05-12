Virtual concert pairs chamber music with tour of Motown Mansion

Erica Hobbs

Special to The Detroit News

Those who enjoy classical music and old homes are in for a treat. The Detroit Chamber Winds & Strings (DCWS) ensemble is offering a special virtual concert that includes a tour of Detroit’s historic Motown Mansion. It will take place Friday, May 14, at 7 p.m.

“The concept of ‘chamber music’ is as much about the ‘chamber’ as it is about the ‘music,’” said bassoonist Jeff Lyman, who curated the concert. “This is a genre meant to be shared among friends in an intimate surrounding, and this home has so many rooms that lend themselves to careful listening among a small group of people.”

The hour-long concert is a mixture of informational talks on the house and performance. Homeowner Alan Brown will discuss the history and architecture of a particular room, followed by Lyman’s explanation of how that room inspired his musical selection, concluding with a performance before visiting the next room. The event will end with a live question and answer session.

“This is a wonderful way for people to connect to music that they might not have otherwise heard or might have missed during COVID,” said Anne Ruffley, DCWS’s director of institutional giving who oversees the performance. “It is also a way to foster greater appreciation for our city.”

Built in 1917, the house is a sprawling 10,500 square-foot Italian neoclassical home located in Detroit’s Boston Edison neighborhood. It was originally built by lumber magnate Nels Michelson but got its nickname when it served as the home of Motown Records founder Berry Gordy, who lived there for a couple years and owned it from 1967-2002.

Brown said he is fascinated by the intersection of music with design and architecture and eager to show off the home’s flourishes.

“I felt that telling the story of the house through music might shed new light on the crazy confluences of design that are evident in the house,” he said. “I bought the house to open it up to the community and see what I could contribute to the cultural renaissance of Detroit.”

Despite the home’s Motown connection, Lyman selected the music based on the house’s architectural details and beginnings.

The mansion’s Greek and Roman touches led to Claude Debussy’s “Syrinx” from Greek mythology. The sunroom’s fountain inspired Benjamin Britten’s “Arethusa,” based on the story of a nymph who turned herself into a fountain in order to avoid the advances of the river god. In tribute to the original homeowner Michelson, Danish by birth, the concert will include a work by Danish composer Carl Nielsen.

The full performance includes:

• Claude Debussy’s “Syrinx” for solo flute

• Benjamin Britten’s “Arethusa” from “Six Metamorphoses After Ovid” for solo oboe

• Carl Nielsen Fantasy for clarinet and piano

• Charles Kœchlin “Isabelle” from “Silhouettes de comédie” for bassoon and piano

• Albéric Magnard Movements 2 & 3 from the Quintette, op. 8 for flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon and piano

Along with Lyman, musicians include flutist Amy Porter, oboist Nancy Ambrose King, clarinetist Chad Burrow and pianist Amy Cheng.

Though the concert is virtual, Lyman thinks the digital format might provide viewers a more intimate experience.

“It’s much easier to do that with the help of video than it might have been with a live crowd,” he said. “The opportunity to provide a spoken introduction that then leads to a combination of performance videos and shots of the home gives the audience an even closer look than they might have been able to see if there was a large group of people between them and the decor.”

The event is part of DCWS’s Structurally Sound series that pairs concerts with inspiring architecture throughout Detroit. It began in 2012 to engage newer audiences in the city of Detroit and has since become one of the organization’s main series. The series has performed in more than 15 venues including 333 Midland, Dequindre Cut and the Players Club.

Ruffley said the concerts are a way to celebrate the city’s diverse range of architecture and expose people to its beautiful spaces they might not have known about or had access to.

“I think this experience really gives great perspective and insight of the history of our city,” she said. “The music, architecture and history come together as one, and they all really highlight each other’s strengths.”

Detroit Chamber Winds & Strings

with virtual tour of the Motown Mansion

7 p.m. Friday

Tickets: $12 available at detroitchamberwinds.org. Link will be available until July 1