Cedar Point opens 2021 season on Friday

Cedar Point kicks off its 2021 season Friday, officials for the Sandusky, Ohio, amusement park said.

"The world needs more fun right now, and our team is ecstatic to welcome guests back to the park for a summer of new memories," Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point, said in a statement. "With safety of guests and associates as our top priority, it’s time to get back to the things we know and love, including traditions with family and friends at Cedar Point."

Cedar Point, located about two hours south of Detroit, is starting off the season with its Frontier Festival, an event in the park's Frontier Town featuring live music, interactive games, street performers and a special food and drink menu. The festival runs May 14-16, May 21-23, and daily May 28-June 13.

The amusement park's newest attraction this year is the Snake River Expedition family river adventure ride, which debuts May 28. It's a riverboat ride with actors aboard that takes guests on a gentle ride along the winding Snake River that surrounds the park's Adventure Island.

The park, which also postponed its 150th anniversary celebration, will hold its Celebrate 150 on June 26th with a parade and street party.

Some COVID-19 protocols will be in place. Masks are recommended for guests on rides and will be required for those age 10 and older while indoors, unless actively eating and drinking, according to Cedar Point's website.

But facial coverings will not be required outdoors unless it is not possible to maintain six feet of social distancing.

Reservations also will be required for Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark. Temperature checks for guests, meanwhile, have been discontinued.

