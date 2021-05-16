Watch: Keegan-Michael Key mentions Detroit roots during 'SNL' monologue

The Detroit News

Keegan-Michael Key fulfilled a lifelong dream by hosting "Saturday Night Live" on Saturday, and the comedian referenced his Detroit upbringing during the show's monologue.

"I have been a super fan of this show ever since I was a little kid. I grew up a block a south of 8 Mile Road in Detroit, and I used to sneak downstairs to watch 'SNL' every week," Key, 50, said during the show's opening. "And if you had told that kid that one day he would be standing here on this stage, he probably would have been too busy stealing your wallet to hear what you said.

"But I've come a long way since then," he continued, "and I am so honored to be here."

Watch Key's "SNL" monologue here:

During the episode, Key — a veteran sketch comic who performed on "MADtv" and went on to co-create Comedy Central's "Key & Peele" — played Michael Jordan during a sketch built around last summer's "The Last Dance," a security guard at "The Muppet Show," a Broadway star and a man rooting on a high school graduation from the audience.

Olivia Rodrigo appeared as the evening's musical guest, performing "Driver's License" and her latest single, "good 4 u."

"This was better than the dream," Key said during the night's closing.